Regus
Regus משכורות

המשכורת של Regus נעה בין $37,253 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל נכסים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $125,625 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Regus. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/25/2025

מנהל מוצר
$126K
מנהל נכסים
$37.3K
מכירות
$53.3K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Regus הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $125,625. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Regus הוא $53,265.

