Reflex Media משכורות

המשכורת של Reflex Media נעה בין $31,115 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $155,775 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Reflex Media. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/24/2025

מנהל מדעי נתונים
$156K
מעצב מוצר
$31.1K
מהנדס תוכנה
$109K

לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Reflex Media הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $155,775. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Reflex Media הוא $109,450.

