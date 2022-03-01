מדריך חברות
Reckitt
Reckitt משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Reckitt נע בין $14,462 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$492,450 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Reckitt. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

שיווק
Median $161K
רואה חשבון
$127K
אנליסט עסקי
$20.2K

אנליסט נתונים
$33.1K
אנליסט פיננסי
$28.1K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$14.5K
יועץ ניהולי
$85.4K
מהנדס מכונות
$187K
מנהל מוצר
$114K
מנהל פרויקטים
$31.9K
מכירות
$492K
מהנדס תוכנה
$161K
אדריכל פתרונות
$102K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$93.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Reckitt הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $492,450. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Reckitt הוא $97,799.

