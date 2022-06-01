מדריך חברות
Realogy
Realogy משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Realogy נע בין $100,509 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$185,925 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון.

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $176K
מדען נתונים
$186K
משאבי אנוש
$101K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$111K
מעצב מוצר
$140K
מגייס
$129K
אדריכל פתרונות
$159K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Realogy הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $185,925. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Realogy הוא $139,695.

משאבים אחרים