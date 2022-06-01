מדריך חברות
Realogy
    Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what’s next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 135,000 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today’s consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn’s 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

    http://www.realogy.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2006
    שנת הקמה
    9,750
    מספר עובדים
    $1B-$10B
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

