Raya משכורות

המשכורת של Raya נעה בין $4,534 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $190,950 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Raya. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/17/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $175K
אנליסט עסקי
$4.5K
מדען נתונים
$11.9K

מנהל מוצר
$191K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Raya is מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raya is $93,470.

