R3 משכורות

המשכורת של R3 נעה בין $75,661 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $166,787 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של R3. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $107K

מהנדס קריפטו

מעצב מוצר
$75.7K
מנהל מוצר
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מכירות
$167K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$149K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-R3 הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $166,787. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-R3 הוא $118,983.

משאבים נוספים

