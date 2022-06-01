ספריית חברות
Qwick
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Qwick משכורות

המשכורת של Qwick נעה בין $78,591 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $208,950 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Qwick. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $200K
מנהל מוצר
$78.6K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$209K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Qwick הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $208,950. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Qwick הוא $200,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Qwick

חברות קשורות

  • Tesla
  • Square
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Google
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/qwick/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.