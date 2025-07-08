ספריית חברות
Qwant
Qwant משכורות

המשכורת של Qwant נעה בין $51,290 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $65,771 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Qwant. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $65.8K
מדען נתונים
$51.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Qwant הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $65,771. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Qwant הוא $58,530.

משאבים נוספים

