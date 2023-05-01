ספריית חברות
QVC
QVC משכורות

המשכורת של QVC נעה בין $15,217 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $101,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של QVC. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $101K
אנליסט עסקי
$83.6K
שירות לקוחות
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

אנליסט נתונים
$62.6K
אנליסט פיננסי
$40.2K
טכנולוג מידע
$46.9K
מגייס
$24.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$87K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$84.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-QVC הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $101,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-QVC הוא $62,616.

משאבים נוספים

