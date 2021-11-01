ספריית חברות
Qeexo
Qeexo משכורות

המשכורת של Qeexo נעה בין $54,812 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $220,890 עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Qeexo. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

מעצב מוצר
$221K
מהנדס תוכנה
$54.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Qeexo הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $220,890. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Qeexo הוא $137,851.

