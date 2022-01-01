ספריית חברות
Prudential Financial משכורות

המשכורת של Prudential Financial נעה בין $37,332 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $241,200 עבור תפעול שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Prudential Financial. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מפתח כמותי

מדען נתונים
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
אקטואר
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

אנליסט פיננסי
Median $80K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $100K
שיווק
Median $165K
מנהל מוצר
Median $178K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $130K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $210K
פיתוח עסקי
$110K
אנליסט נתונים
$101K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$161K
משאבי אנוש
$118K
טכנולוג מידע
$177K
בנקאי השקעות
$226K
משפטי
$166K
תפעול שיווק
$241K
מעצב מוצר
Median $132K
מגייס
Median $122K
מכירות
$37.3K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$104K
אדריכל פתרונות
$117K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$199K
משקיע הון סיכון
$109K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Prudential Financial הוא תפעול שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $241,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Prudential Financial הוא $131,417.

