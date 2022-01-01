ספריית חברות
Proxy
Proxy משכורות

המשכורת של Proxy נעה בין $100,500 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $184,075 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Proxy. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מנהל מוצר
$184K
מהנדס תוכנה
$101K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Proxy הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $184,075. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Proxy הוא $142,288.

משאבים נוספים

