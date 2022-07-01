ספריית חברות
Proficio משכורות

המשכורת של Proficio נעה בין $41,392 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט אבטחת מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $150,750 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Proficio. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מעצב מוצר
$60.3K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$41.4K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Proficio הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $150,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Proficio הוא $60,300.

