ספריית חברות
ProArch
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

ProArch משכורות

המשכורת של ProArch נעה בין $4,350 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $54,026 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ProArch. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
אנליסט נתונים
$4.4K
מדען נתונים
$18.2K
מנהל מוצר
$54K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
מהנדס תוכנה
$18.8K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ProArch הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $54,026. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ProArch הוא $18,512.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור ProArch

חברות קשורות

  • PayPal
  • Stripe
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Netflix
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים