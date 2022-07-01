ProArch משכורות

המשכורת של ProArch נעה בין $4,350 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $54,026 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ProArch. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/21/2025
