ספריית חברות
Presto
Presto משכורות

המשכורת של Presto נעה בין $49,062 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $199,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Presto. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/24/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $153K
מנהל מוצר
$49.1K
מגייס
$59.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$199K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Presto הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $199,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Presto הוא $106,350.

משאבים נוספים

