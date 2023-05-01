ספריית חברות
Precigen
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
תובנות מובילות
  • שתפו משהו ייחודי על Precigen שיכול לעזור לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיון, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Precigen, Inc. is a US-based company that develops gene and cellular therapies, disease-modifying therapeutics, and reproductive technologies. It offers various platforms and technologies, including UltraVector, mbIL15, Sleeping Beauty, AttSite recombinases, AdenoVerse, L. lactis, RheoSwitch, kill switches, tissue-specific promoters, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, and ActoBiotics. The company has collaboration and license agreements with several other companies and was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

    https://precigen.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1998
    שנת הקמה
    456
    מספר עובדים
    $100M-$250M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

    הירשם למשכורות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Precigen

    חברות קשורות

    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Facebook
    • Roblox
    • Tesla
    • ראה את כל החברות ➜

    משאבים נוספים