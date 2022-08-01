ספריית חברות
Praescient Analytics
    • אודות

    Praescient Analytics is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) based in Fairfax, VA. Founded by a group of former intelligence analysts, software engineers, and entrepreneurs, our aim is to revolutionize how the world understands information by empowering our customers with the latest analytic tools and methodologies. Praescient provides several critical services to our government and commercial clients including: training, embedded analysis, platform integration, and custom development. Our team of dedicated engineers and analytical consultants work together to enable our customers to produce meaningful, relevant, and timely analysis. We are committed to turning data into knowledge through fusion, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology.

    http://www.praescientanalytics.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2011
    שנת הקמה
    75
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    משאבים נוספים