PowerToFly משכורות

המשכורת של PowerToFly נעה בין $42,210 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $238,800 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של PowerToFly. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/17/2025

$160K

משאבי אנוש
$42.2K
גיוס
$42.2K
מכירות
$239K

מהנדס תוכנה
$75.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-PowerToFly הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $238,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-PowerToFly הוא $58,716.

