הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אדריכל פתרונות in Hong Kong (SAR) ב-Potters Industries נע בין HK$450K לבין HK$629K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Potters Industries. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$62.4K - $75.6K
Hong Kong (SAR)
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$57.6K$62.4K$75.6K$80.4K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Potters Industries?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ב-Potters Industries in Hong Kong (SAR) עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של HK$628,716. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Potters Industries עבור תפקיד אדריכל פתרונות in Hong Kong (SAR) הוא HK$449,857.

משאבים נוספים

