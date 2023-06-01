ספריית חברות
Pomelo משכורות

המשכורת של Pomelo נעה בין $15,501 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $54,000 עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Pomelo. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/20/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $31.2K
אנליסט עסקי
$15.5K
מעצב מוצר
Median $54K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Pomelo הוא מעצב מוצר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $54,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Pomelo הוא $31,200.

