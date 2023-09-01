ספריית חברות
Pocket FM
Pocket FM משכורות

המשכורת של Pocket FM נעה בין $7,801 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $99,858 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Pocket FM. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $24.5K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מנהל מוצר
Median $41.2K
אנליסט עסקי
$7.8K

מעצב מוצר
$23.1K
מנהל תוכנית
$38.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$99.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Pocket FM הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $99,858. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Pocket FM הוא $31,431.

משאבים נוספים

