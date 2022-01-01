PNC משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של PNC נעה בין $47,760 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $218,900 עבור משפטי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של PNC. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/27/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה בקרת איכות (QA)

מהנדס נתונים

מהנדס אמינות אתר

מדען נתונים
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
מנהל מוצר
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

אנליסט עסקי
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $105K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $90.5K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
Median $75K
אנליסט נתונים
Median $105K
טכנולוג מידע
Median $116K
בנקאי השקעות
Median $144K
מכירות
Median $110K
מעצב מוצר
Median $123K
רואה חשבון
$66.7K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$70.4K
פיתוח עסקי
$98.5K
שירות לקוחות
$47.8K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$186K
משאבי אנוש
$206K
משפטי
$219K
יועץ ניהולי
$49.2K
מהנדס מכונות
$75.4K
סוכן נדלן
$116K
מגייס
$79.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$159K

אדריכל נתונים

אדריכל אבטחת ענן

מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$74.7K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$64.7K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-PNC הוא משפטי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $218,900. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-PNC הוא $102,856.

