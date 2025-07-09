ספריית חברות
Pluxee
Pluxee משכורות

המשכורת של Pluxee נעה בין $16,108 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $158,426 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Pluxee. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

תפעול עסקי
$39.8K
מנהל מוצר
$158K
מהנדס תוכנה
$16.1K

לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Pluxee הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $158,426. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Pluxee הוא $39,781.

משאבים נוספים

