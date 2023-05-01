ספריית חברות
Plusgrade
Plusgrade משכורות

המשכורת של Plusgrade נעה בין $54,223 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $94,020 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Plusgrade. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $94K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

טכנולוג מידע
$54.2K
מעצב מוצר
$63K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
מנהל מוצר
$81.6K
מגייס
$65.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Plusgrade הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $94,020. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Plusgrade הוא $65,325.

משאבים נוספים

