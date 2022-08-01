ספריית חברות
Plum
Plum משכורות

המשכורת של Plum נעה בין $102,578 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $111,303 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Plum. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$111K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$103K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Plum הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $111,303. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Plum הוא $106,941.

