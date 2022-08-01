ספריית חברות
Plum
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
תובנות מובילות
  • שתפו משהו ייחודי על Plum שיכול לעזור לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיון, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Plum is a talent assessment platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential to revolutionize how global enterprises hire, grow, and retain talent. With unmatched scalability, Plum powers more objective and equitable talent decisions across the employee lifecycle using the predictive power of psychometric data. With Plum, you can:• Quantify job fit to match the right people to the right roles• Spot potential to objectively identify and start developing future leaders sooner• Grow your people by empowering them with personalized career insights• Work better together by equipping leaders with insights to build high-performing teamsPlum data is 4X more predictive of future job success than what you’ll find on a resume, so you can finally look beyond credentials, degrees, and past job titles to discover what candidates and employees are truly capable of achieving if given the opportunity. That means you can build a more diverse talent pipeline by surfacing people for opportunities based on raw talent and potential, regardless of race, gender, or background.

    http://plum.io
    אתר אינטרנט
    2011
    שנת הקמה
    45
    מספר עובדים
    $1M-$10M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

    הירשם למשכורות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Plum

    חברות קשורות

    • Flipkart
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • Tesla
    • Coinbase
    • ראה את כל החברות ➜

    משאבים נוספים