ספריית חברות
Plug Power
Plug Power משכורות

המשכורת של Plug Power נעה בין $52,260 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $233,825 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Plug Power. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מהנדס מכונות
Median $87K
אנליסט עסקי
$52.3K
אנליסט נתונים
$90.5K

מנהל פרויקט
$234K
מהנדס תוכנה
$86.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Plug Power הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $233,825. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Plug Power הוא $87,000.

משאבים נוספים

