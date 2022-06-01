ספריית חברות
Plexus Worldwide
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
תובנות מובילות
  • שתפו משהו ייחודי על Plexus Worldwide שיכול לעזור לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיון, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Our core values are simple: Be Trustworthy, Be Honest, Be Reliable, and Be Responsible.Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Plexus Worldwide offers science-based health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. Our mission is to help consumers live healthier and happier lives, and our employees are the driving inspiration for the work we all do every day.With more than 550,000 entrepreneurial Ambassadors worldwide, Plexus is among the world’s 40 largest direct-selling organizations in our industry and has been featured on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest-Growing Companies.Named one of Arizona’s “Best Places to Work” by the Phoenix Business Journal, Plexus Worldwide is always looking for people wanting to take the next step in their career.

    http://www.plexusworldwide.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2008
    שנת הקמה
    9,500
    מספר עובדים
    $1B-$10B
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

    הירשם למשכורות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Plexus Worldwide

    חברות קשורות

    • Tesla
    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • Flipkart
    • Intuit
    • ראה את כל החברות ➜

    משאבים נוספים