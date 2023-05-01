ספריית חברות
Plex משכורות

המשכורת של Plex נעה בין $134,325 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $271,350 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Plex. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$134K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$271K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Plex הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $271,350. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Plex הוא $202,838.

