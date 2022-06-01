ספריית חברות
PLAYSTUDIOS
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

PLAYSTUDIOS משכורות

המשכורת של PLAYSTUDIOS נעה בין $10,251 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור גיוס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $160,928 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של PLAYSTUDIOS. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/13/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $113K
שיווק
$103K
מנהל מוצר
$161K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
מנהל תוכנית
$90.5K
מנהל פרויקט
$39.4K
גיוס
$10.3K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-PLAYSTUDIOS הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $160,928. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-PLAYSTUDIOS הוא $96,480.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור PLAYSTUDIOS

חברות קשורות

  • Tesla
  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים