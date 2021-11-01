ספריית חברות
Philip Morris International
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Philip Morris International משכורות

המשכורת של Philip Morris International נעה בין $13,750 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור רואה חשבון ברמה הנמוכה לבין $475,124 עבור תפעול עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Philip Morris International. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $70K
רואה חשבון
$13.8K
תפעול עסקי
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
אנליסט עסקי
$38.9K
פיתוח עסקי
$206K
תפעול שירות לקוחות
$23.3K
אנליסט נתונים
$47.6K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$267K
אנליסט פיננסי
$21.1K
טכנולוג מידע
$26.2K
שיווק
$23.2K
תפעול שיווק
$82.3K
מהנדס מכונות
$47.1K
מנהל מוצר
$60.3K
מנהל פרויקט
$51.6K
מנהל נכסים
$120K
מגייס
$92.4K
מכירות
$49.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$124K
אדריכל פתרונות
$110K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$142K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Philip Morris International הוא תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $475,124. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Philip Morris International הוא $60,300.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Philip Morris International

חברות קשורות

  • Foot Locker
  • Express
  • URBN
  • Adidas
  • The TJX Companies
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/philip-morris-international/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.