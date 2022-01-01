ספריית חברות
Phase2 משכורות

המשכורת של Phase2 נעה בין $127,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $221,100 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $127K
פיתוח עסקי
$171K
מעצב מוצר
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מכירות
$221K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Phase2 הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $221,100. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Phase2 הוא $151,253.

