ספריית חברות
Perry Street Software
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Perry Street Software משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Perry Street Software היא $98,118 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Perry Street Software. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
$98.1K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Perry Street Software הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $98,118. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Perry Street Software הוא $98,118.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Perry Street Software

חברות קשורות

  • DoorDash
  • SoFi
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/perry-street-software/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.