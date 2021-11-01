ספריית חברות
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs משכורות

המשכורת של Peapod Digital Labs נעה בין $89,550 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $233,750 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Peapod Digital Labs. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $132K
מנהל מוצר
Median $234K
מעצב מוצר
Median $140K

פיתוח עסקי
$89.6K
מדען נתונים
$138K
תפעול שיווק
$130K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$162K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Peapod Digital Labs is מנהל מוצר with a yearly total compensation of $233,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Peapod Digital Labs is $138,067.

