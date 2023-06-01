ספריית חברות
Paytient
Paytient משכורות

המשכורת של Paytient נעה בין $110,970 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $261,300 עבור גיוס ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Paytient. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מעצב מוצר
$111K
מנהל פרויקט
$174K
גיוס
$261K

מהנדס תוכנה
$185K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$174K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Paytient הוא גיוס at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $261,300. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Paytient הוא $174,125.

משאבים נוספים