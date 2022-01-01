מדריך חברות
PathAI משכורות

טווח המשכורת של PathAI נע בין $109,450 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$411,045 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של PathAI. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $124K
Senior Software Engineer $206K

מהנדס למידת מכונה

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל מוצר
Median $170K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$164K

מדען נתונים
Median $210K
מעצב מוצר
$109K
מכירות
$255K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$411K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-PathAI הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $411,045. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-PathAI הוא $187,750.

