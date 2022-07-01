ספריית חברות
Passport משכורות

המשכורת של Passport נעה בין $24,120 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $169,540 עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Passport. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025

אנליסט נתונים
$24.1K
משאבי אנוש
$170K
שיווק
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מנהל מוצר
$156K
מהנדס תוכנה
$45.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$166K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Passport הוא משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $169,540. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Passport הוא $129,130.

