Panopto משכורות

המשכורת של Panopto נעה בין $49,305 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור תפעול אנשים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $201,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Panopto. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/24/2025

מכירות
Median $94.1K

מנהל חשבון

תפעול אנשים
$49.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$201K

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Panopto הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Panopto הוא $94,085.

