PandaDoc משכורות

המשכורת של PandaDoc נעה בין $26,928 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור חוקר UX ברמה הנמוכה לבין $150,750 עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של PandaDoc. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $84K
מכירות
Median $111K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $98.8K

עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$42.7K
אנליסט נתונים
$151K
מדען נתונים
$47.8K
מעצב מוצר
Median $51K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$82.4K
מנהל מוצר
$52.4K
גיוס
$55K
חוקר UX
$26.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-PandaDoc הוא אנליסט נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $150,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-PandaDoc הוא $54,978.

משאבים נוספים