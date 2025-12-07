ספריית חברות
Palladium
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • יועץ ניהולי

  • כל שכר יועץ ניהולי

Palladium יועץ ניהולי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של יועץ ניהולי in Saudi Arabia ב-Palladium נע בין SAR 219K לבין SAR 319K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Palladium. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$66.9K - $76.2K
Saudi Arabia
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$58.2K$66.9K$76.2K$84.8K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד יועץ ניהולי דיווחים ב Palladium כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Palladium?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות יועץ ניהולי מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור יועץ ניהולי ב-Palladium in Saudi Arabia עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של SAR 318,547. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Palladium עבור תפקיד יועץ ניהולי in Saudi Arabia הוא SAR 218,663.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Palladium

חברות קשורות

  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/palladium/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.