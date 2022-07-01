ספריית חברות
Originate
Originate משכורות

המשכורת של Originate נעה בין $140,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $202,483 עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Originate. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/24/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $140K
מעצב מוצר
$202K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Originate הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $202,483. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Originate הוא $171,241.

משאבים נוספים

