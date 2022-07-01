ספריית חברות
Orgvue
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Orgvue משכורות

המשכורת של Orgvue נעה בין $49,146 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור יועץ ניהולי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $180,900 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Orgvue. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/17/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $75.2K
יועץ ניהולי
$49.1K
מכירות
$181K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$146K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Orgvue הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $180,900. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Orgvue הוא $110,804.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Orgvue

חברות קשורות

  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Netflix
  • Google
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים