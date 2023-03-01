ספריית חברות
O'Reilly Media
O'Reilly Media משכורות

המשכורת של O'Reilly Media נעה בין $115,150 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $175,096 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של O'Reilly Media. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/17/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $139K
מדען נתונים
$115K
מעצב מוצר
$129K

מנהל מוצר
$175K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-O'Reilly Media הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $175,096. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-O'Reilly Media הוא $134,175.

