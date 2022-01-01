ספריית חברות
OneTrust
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

OneTrust משכורות

המשכורת של OneTrust נעה בין $11,914 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מגייס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $323,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של OneTrust. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $190K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $323K
מעצב מוצר
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
רואה חשבון
$69.7K
פיתוח ארגוני
$232K
שירות לקוחות
$117K
הצלחת לקוח
$62.5K
טכנולוג מידע
$72.9K
יועץ ניהולי
$63.2K
שיווק
$224K
תפעול שיווק
$90.5K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $135K
מגייס
$11.9K
מכירות
$159K
מהנדס מכירות
$121K
מנהל חשבון טכני
$97.5K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$112K
משקיע הון סיכון
$62.3K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
Options

בOneTrust, Options כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

יש לך שאלה? שאל את הקהילה.

בקר בקהילת Levels.fyi כדי להתחבר עם עובדים מחברות שונות, לקבל טיפים לקריירה ועוד.

בקר עכשיו!

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-OneTrust הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $323,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-OneTrust הוא $106,218.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור OneTrust

חברות קשורות

  • SkySpecs
  • Mastercard
  • LogMeIn
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/onetrust/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.