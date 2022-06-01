OneSpan משכורות

המשכורת של OneSpan נעה בין $74,304 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $114,192 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של OneSpan. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
