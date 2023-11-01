ספריית חברות
onepoint
onepoint משכורות

המשכורת של onepoint נעה בין $25,099 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $51,761 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של onepoint. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $47.6K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מדען נתונים
$25.1K
יועץ ניהולי
$48.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מנהל מוצר
$51.8K
מכירות
$50.3K
אדריכל פתרונות
$47.7K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-onepoint הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $51,761. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-onepoint הוא $47,982.

משאבים נוספים

