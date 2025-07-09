מדריך חברות
Omnicom Media Group משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Omnicom Media Group נע בין $44,100 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שיווק בקצה התחתון ל-$115,280 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Omnicom Media Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

כותב פרסומי
$63.2K
מדען נתונים
$64.4K
שיווק
$44.1K

מכירות
$48.5K
אדריכל פתרונות
$115K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Omnicom Media Group הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $115,280. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Omnicom Media Group הוא $63,230.

