Omnicell
Omnicell משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Omnicell נע בין $48,108 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$278,600 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Omnicell. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $135K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל מוצר
Median $48.1K
אנליסט עסקי
$108K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$279K
מהנדס מכונות
$79.6K
מעצב מוצר
$145K
מגייס
$122K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$203K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Omnicell הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $278,600. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Omnicell הוא $128,700.

