Omega Healthcare
Omega Healthcare משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Omega Healthcare נע בין $2,229 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$16,535 עבור מעצב גרפי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Omega Healthcare. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

שירות לקוחות
$2.3K
מעצב גרפי
$16.5K
משאבי אנוש
$2.2K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Omega Healthcare הוא מעצב גרפי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $16,535. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Omega Healthcare הוא $2,270.

